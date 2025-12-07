Bitcoin Cash Tops All L1s With 40% Growth As This Year's Best Performer

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Cash Outperforms as Year's Top Layer-1 Asset Despite Lack of Marketing

Bitcoin Cash has emerged as the best-performing Layer-1 blockchain asset this year, gaining nearly 40%. Outpacing other prominent networks, it has demonstrated strong resilience and growth amid a challenging crypto market environment, where most Layer-1 tokens face significant declines.



Most major Layer-1 projects, including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, remain in negative territory this year. The absence of token unlocks and venture-capital overhangs have contributed to BCH's bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Cash's Stellar Year and Supply Fundamentals

Bitcoin Cash's remarkable return this year positions it as the top-performing Layer-1 asset, with a nearly 40% increase. Despite the lack of an official social media presence-most notably, no verified Twitter account-the cryptocurrency's gains are primarily driven by underlying supply dynamics and new demand flows. Analyst Crypto Koryo highlighted that BCH's supply is entirely in circulation, with no token unlocks, foundation treasury, or venture capital overhang. These factors reduce the sell-side pressure, fostering a more supportive environment for price appreciation.

BCH becomes best performing L1 of the year. Source: Crypto Koryo

While other Layer-1 ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Cardano, and Polkadot have faced declines, with some dropping over 50%, BCH's unique supply conditions have contributed to its resilience and current rally. The absence of token unlock events, foundation holdings, or VC dumping pressure has provided a more stable supply landscape that investors find appealing.

Market Outlook for Bitcoin

Meanwhile, market analysts suggest Bitcoin may undergo a brief correction before resuming its upward trajectory toward six figures. Trader Michaël van de Poppe forecasts a dip to approximately $87,000 ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, which could sweep recent lows. However, he anticipates a swift rebound once Bitcoin retests support levels and breaks above $92,000, potentially reaching $100,000 within one to two weeks. Key macroeconomic factors such as reduced quantitative tightening, interest rate cuts, and an expanding money supply underpin this bullish outlook.

Overall, technical indicators like the liveliness metric, which tracks on-chain coin activity, continue to signal bullish momentum. The increasing activity of long-term holders, even amid muted price action, suggests strong underlying demand and confidence in Bitcoin's long-term prospects.

