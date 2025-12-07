403
King Abdullah meets German Chancellor to boost Jordan-Germany ties
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah held a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Aqaba on Saturday to explore ways to strengthen Jordan-Germany ties and discuss the latest regional developments.
According to a Royal Court statement, the two leaders reviewed the longstanding partnership between their countries, emphasizing economic and defense cooperation and coordinated efforts to promote regional stability.
The discussion also focused on Gaza, with the King urging full implementation of the agreement to end the war and ensure humanitarian aid reaches all areas of the Strip. He also warned against continued Israeli escalations in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Both sides highlighted the importance of establishing a political horizon for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution. They also discussed supporting Syria and Lebanon in maintaining security, stability, and sovereignty, as well as respecting the sovereignty of all regional countries.
Chancellor Merz affirmed Germany’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Jordan across multiple sectors and praised the Kingdom’s efforts to maintain regional stability.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
