403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden to discontinue aid from African nations to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Sweden has decided to halt development assistance to Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Liberia, and Bolivia, with officials confirming that these resources will instead be funneled toward Ukraine, according to recent announcements.
At a briefing on Friday, the country’s minister responsible for international development and trade explained that roughly 2 billion kronor (about $212 million) will no longer be allocated to those nations as of August 31, 2026. He stressed that although the nation is facing major financial strain, “financial pressure is enormous… it is our duty and obligation to support Ukraine.”
Rather than going into humanitarian or civil programs, the redirected money will be used to acquire American-made weapons through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, as stated by reports. The minister underscored the limits of the aid budget, remarking, “There isn’t a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere.”
Authorities also noted that Swedish embassies in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe — offices primarily engaged in development assistance — are set to close as part of the shift in priorities.
In previous weeks, according to reports, NATO’s secretary general disclosed that several northern European members, including Sweden, jointly committed to supplying Ukraine with a €430 million (around $500 million) military aid package.
Reacting to Stockholm’s policy change, a senior official from a major child-advocacy organization cautioned that the redirection of funds could bring “catastrophic consequences for the poorest people in the world.”
Meanwhile, the European Commission president recently outlined two possible approaches to financing Ukraine at the EU level: issuing Eurobonds or creating a “reparations loan” secured by frozen Russian assets — an idea Moscow has denounced as theft. Reports later indicated that Hungary moved to block the Eurobond option, which required unanimous approval from all EU states.
These developments coincide with a major corruption controversy in Kiev, where a suspected $100 million kickback operation involving individuals close to the Ukrainian president led to the resignations of two ministers. Additional investigations also resulted in the dismissal of the president’s chief of staff.
At a briefing on Friday, the country’s minister responsible for international development and trade explained that roughly 2 billion kronor (about $212 million) will no longer be allocated to those nations as of August 31, 2026. He stressed that although the nation is facing major financial strain, “financial pressure is enormous… it is our duty and obligation to support Ukraine.”
Rather than going into humanitarian or civil programs, the redirected money will be used to acquire American-made weapons through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, as stated by reports. The minister underscored the limits of the aid budget, remarking, “There isn’t a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere.”
Authorities also noted that Swedish embassies in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe — offices primarily engaged in development assistance — are set to close as part of the shift in priorities.
In previous weeks, according to reports, NATO’s secretary general disclosed that several northern European members, including Sweden, jointly committed to supplying Ukraine with a €430 million (around $500 million) military aid package.
Reacting to Stockholm’s policy change, a senior official from a major child-advocacy organization cautioned that the redirection of funds could bring “catastrophic consequences for the poorest people in the world.”
Meanwhile, the European Commission president recently outlined two possible approaches to financing Ukraine at the EU level: issuing Eurobonds or creating a “reparations loan” secured by frozen Russian assets — an idea Moscow has denounced as theft. Reports later indicated that Hungary moved to block the Eurobond option, which required unanimous approval from all EU states.
These developments coincide with a major corruption controversy in Kiev, where a suspected $100 million kickback operation involving individuals close to the Ukrainian president led to the resignations of two ministers. Additional investigations also resulted in the dismissal of the president’s chief of staff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment