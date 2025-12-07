403
U.S. Plans to Send Dozens of Iranians Back Home
(MENAFN) Washington intends to remove several dozen Iranian nationals to their homeland Sunday via deportation flight, a source with knowledge of the operation told media.
The operation represents the second removal mission executed under an uncommon arrangement between Washington and Tehran, occurring as the Trump administration accelerates efforts targeting undocumented immigrants across the nation. Officials have prioritized expediting deportations as part of broader immigration enforcement initiatives.
The source said the deportation flight is expected to make a stop in Kuwait before continuing on to Iran.
The National Iranian American Council, a nonprofit organization, criticized the decision and urged the administration to stop the flight. Advocacy groups have raised concerns about potential safety risks facing deportees upon return, though government officials maintain standard protocols are being followed throughout the removal process.
