Progress Toward 1.5 Billion Health Care Goal Advances As Countries Adopt National Health Compacts

Reforms focus on expanding primary care, improving affordability, and supporting job-rich growth

TOKYO, Japan - Countries and partners reported continued progress toward the World Bank Group's goal-set in April 2024-to help deliver affordable, quality health services to 1.5 billion people by 2030. Building on that momentum, 15 countries introduced National Health Compacts, outlining practical, five-year reforms that aim to expand primary health care, improve affordability, and support job-rich economic growth.

Since the goal was announced, the World Bank Group and partners have helped countries reach 375 million people with quality, affordable care. Work is now underway with roughly 45 countries to scale proven primary care approaches that strengthen health outcomes while generating employment across health workforces, local supply chains, and supporting industries.

This progress comes as governments confront aging populations, rising chronic disease, and financial pressures. The 2025 Global Monitoring Report -released today at the Tokyo Universal Health Coverage High-Level Forum-shows that 4.6 billion people lack access to essential health services and 2.1 billion people face financial hardship due to health expenses. These challenges underscore the need for long-term, coordinated reforms that help countries build more resilient and equitable health systems.

“Strong primary health systems do more than safeguard health-they support jobs and economic opportunity,” said Ajay Banga, World Bank Group President.“Countries are stepping forward with clear priorities, and we are working alongside them to deliver practical solutions at scale. When efforts align behind what works, impact grows.”

National Health Compacts: Practical, country-led roadmaps

In Tokyo, the 15 participating countries presented National Health Compacts endorsed at the highest levels of government. These Compacts align health and finance ministries behind measurable targets, provide a roadmap for coordinated action, and guide support from development partners around country-led priorities. The reforms focus on three main areas: expanding the reach and quality of primary care, improving financial protection, and strengthening the health workforce.

Countries have committed to mobilising new financing, growing and digitally enabling their health workforce, modernising facilities, expanding insurance coverage, and using digital tools to improve service delivery. Examples include:

Investing in connected, service-ready facilities



The Philippines is digitally connecting health facilities nationwide.

Uzbekistan is digitising processes to reduce workloads by 30 percent. Sierra Leone aims for every citizen to access quality primary care within five kilometres, constructing 300 new facilities and equipping 1,800 with solar power and digital connectivity.

Diversifying primary care delivery



Bangladesh is expanding multi-platform primary care models supported by updated regulation and digital tools. Indonesia is scaling digital primary care, connecting over 600 facilities to hospitals through telemedicine to bring services closer to patients' homes.

Digitally enabling and strengthening the health workforce



Ethiopia will equip at least 40 percent of primary health centers with digital tools to support clinical care and workforce management. Saint Lucia is investing in a skilled, digitally enabled workforce and modernising regulation and education through regional cooperation.

Removing financial barriers to care



Kenya will double public health spending over five years to reach 5 percent of GDP and expand social health insurance coverage from 26 to 85 percent, with full subsidies for vulnerable populations. Morocco will extend mandatory health insurance to an additional 22 million people.

Boosting regional manufacturing of health products and technologies

Nigeria will train 10,000 pharmaceutical and biotech professionals, create Centers of Excellence, and offer tax incentives to expand local production of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and health technologies.

Supporting country priorities through partnerships and financing

Progress toward the 1.5 billion goal depends on coordinated support. To help countries advance their National Health Compacts and broader reforms:



The World Bank Group, Gavi, and the Global Fund announced aligned financing, including $2 billion co-financed with each institution.

Philanthropic partners-working through the Global Financing Facility and the Health Systems Transformation and Resilience Fund-are working to mobilise up to $410 million of philanthropic support to galvanise far greater commitments to critical health areas.

Seed Global Health is working with compact countries to build capacity and provide support for assessments, planning, and policy development with a focus on advanced health workforce development. Japan, a long-standing champion of universal health coverage, along with the United Kingdom and others, is providing technical assistance to help countries implement reforms.

To strengthen knowledge sharing, Japan, WHO, and the World Bank Group launched the Universal Health Coverage Knowledge Hub, which will support countries with practical, evidence-based solutions and peer learning.

The Universal Health Coverage High-Level Forum-co-hosted by the government of Japan, WHO, and the World Bank Group-brought together health and finance ministers, business leaders, philanthropies, global health agencies, and civil society.

The countries that launched National Health Compacts are Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, The Philippines, Sierra Leone, Syria, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Zambia.

