Russia, India Urge Gaza Calm, Strengthen Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia and India expressed apprehension over the circumstances in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, urging all involved parties to adhere to the "cessation of conflict."
In a joint declaration, Moscow and New Delhi reaffirmed their dedication to peace and stability in the Middle East. They called for “restraint, protection of civilians and compliance with international law, and the need to refrain from taking actions that could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability.”
The two nations also “expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly stressed the importance for all parties concerned to remain committed to agreements and understandings reached between them for cessation of conflict, humanitarian assistance and a sustainable peace.”
This announcement followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 23rd annual India-Russia summit in New Delhi.
The statement comes amid renewed Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, which violate the ceasefire that was implemented on Oct. 10.
Regarding Iran's nuclear program, Moscow and New Delhi “stressed the importance of resolving” the matter through dialogue.
The two nations also signed multiple documents, including memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering trade and commerce, migration and mobility, maritime cooperation (port and shipping development), health and food safety, fertilizers, academic exchanges, media collaboration, and strengthening people-to-people connections.
