U.S. Democrats Blast Trump’s National Security Blueprint
(MENAFN) Top Democratic lawmakers launched sharp attacks against the Trump administration's national security blueprint, alleging the document elevates the president's commercial ventures while diminishing American global standing.
Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona posted criticism on X, the US social media platform. "Donald Trump's National Security Strategy puts his family's and friends' business interests with our adversaries, like Russia and China, over promises to our allies. If implemented, this plan would weaken U.S. influence across the globe and undermine our national security," he wrote.
The administration unveiled its 33-page strategy document Thursday evening, outlining priorities including expanded US military deployment across the Western Hemisphere, recalibrated international trade relationships, and fortified border protection measures.
The framework generated controversy particularly for assessments regarding Europe, asserting the continent faces not merely economic deterioration but confronts the "real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure" over the coming two decades.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen delivered scathing remarks via X. "It totally abandons the idea that we should stand up for freedom & human rights around the world. Instead, it lectures our European allies & embraces authoritarian leaders who enrich the Trump family & their billionaire friends," he said.
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow declared Friday the National Security Strategy "would be catastrophic to America's standing in the world, and would make us less safe." "They want America to be smaller, weaker, and vulnerable. I will resist," he noted.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a Friday statement characterizing the administration's framework as "riddled with contradictions."
"The American people deserve leadership that can deliver security and prosperity. That means strengthening NATO, ensuring that Russia does not gain from its own war of aggression in Ukraine, competing seriously with China, and stabilizing our neighborhood through law enforcement, diplomacy, and development," Shaheen noted.
Instead, she said, Trump has charted a foreign policy that has "isolated" Washington on the world stage, "hurt our economy, raised prices for Americans, distanced our allies, and emboldened our adversaries."
