403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Northern Mozambique Faces Escalating Crisis
(MENAFN) Northern Mozambique is experiencing a "profound protection crisis," with rising violence forcing large-scale displacement in what has been described as "the worst year" for civilian suffering since the conflict began in 2017, according to the UN humanitarian office.
In a virtual briefing from Geneva, Paola Emerson, the head of OCHA Mozambique, reported that more than 107,000 individuals have been newly uprooted since mid-November.
This marks the third significant displacement wave this year, bringing the total number affected in 2025 to over 330,000.
Emerson highlighted that many people have been forced to flee multiple times, with some arriving at reception centers after experiencing "unspeakable violence" and amid "alarming reports of suicide attempts."
Children represent 67% of those displaced, with many separated from families or orphaned. They face heightened risks of abuse, exploitation, and disruption to their education. "No child should ever have to grow up under such conditions," Emerson emphasized.
Displaced families are taking refuge in overcrowded schools, temporary settlements, and overburdened host communities.
Health risks are rising, particularly with cholera confirmed in Memba and Metuge. Insecurity has also hindered agricultural activities, worsening food insecurity.
Four weeks into the latest displacement, rapid assistance has reached 40,350 people in Erati, but only enough food for two weeks. According to Emerson, supplies are nearly exhausted after a year plagued by cyclones, drought, and recurrent violence.
In a virtual briefing from Geneva, Paola Emerson, the head of OCHA Mozambique, reported that more than 107,000 individuals have been newly uprooted since mid-November.
This marks the third significant displacement wave this year, bringing the total number affected in 2025 to over 330,000.
Emerson highlighted that many people have been forced to flee multiple times, with some arriving at reception centers after experiencing "unspeakable violence" and amid "alarming reports of suicide attempts."
Children represent 67% of those displaced, with many separated from families or orphaned. They face heightened risks of abuse, exploitation, and disruption to their education. "No child should ever have to grow up under such conditions," Emerson emphasized.
Displaced families are taking refuge in overcrowded schools, temporary settlements, and overburdened host communities.
Health risks are rising, particularly with cholera confirmed in Memba and Metuge. Insecurity has also hindered agricultural activities, worsening food insecurity.
Four weeks into the latest displacement, rapid assistance has reached 40,350 people in Erati, but only enough food for two weeks. According to Emerson, supplies are nearly exhausted after a year plagued by cyclones, drought, and recurrent violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment