MENAFN - AzerNews) Hong Kong residents are voting in an election widely seen as a measure of public sentiment following a deadly fire that claimed nearly 160 lives last month in Tai Po.

The government has launched an extensive campaign to encourage voter participation in choosing members of the Legislative Council (LegCo), Hong Kong's mini-parliament responsible for making and amending laws. All candidates have been vetted to ensure loyalty to Beijing.

Authorities have responded to the Tai Po fire by distributing aid to survivors, arresting suspects, and enhancing building safety regulations, amid public scrutiny over the incident.

A total of 161 candidates are competing for 90 seats in this year's LegCo election, the second held since Beijing overhauled Hong Kong's electoral system in 2021 to allow only“patriots” to run. While Beijing argues that these reforms ensure stability, critics contend they undermine democratic participation. The previous election, conducted under the new system, saw record-low turnout of just 30%.

In a bid to boost participation, the government has deployed an array of incentives and publicity campaigns. Voters receive“thank you” cards redeemable for shopping vouchers, beauty services, medical check-ups, and insurance premiums. Public swimming pool and museum entry will be free on polling day, and neighbourhood carnivals, televised variety shows, and a gala are being organised.

Election-themed mascots and a campaign song adapted from Cantopop star Aaron Kwok's 2001 hit“Let's Vote, Together We Create The Future” have also been introduced. Chief Secretary Eric Chan stated that these measures aim to foster a“happy and festive mood” and encourage residents to recognise the election's importance.