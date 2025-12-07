Merz And Rutte To Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the German government's head.

“On Thursday morning, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Chancellery. During the meeting, they will discuss security and political issues in the Euro-Atlantic area, current challenges for the Alliance, and further support for Ukraine,” the announcement of the meeting says.

A press conference is scheduled after the meeting.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, December 8, a meeting will be held in London between the presidents of Ukraine and France and the heads of government of the United Kingdom and Germany who plan to discuss peace talks mediated by the United States.

Archive photo: bundesregierung