Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Merz And Rutte To Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

Merz And Rutte To Discuss Further Support For Ukraine


2025-12-07 08:06:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the German government's head.

“On Thursday morning, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Chancellery. During the meeting, they will discuss security and political issues in the Euro-Atlantic area, current challenges for the Alliance, and further support for Ukraine,” the announcement of the meeting says.

A press conference is scheduled after the meeting.

Read also: Nobel laureate Matviichuk urges Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, December 8, a meeting will be held in London between the presidents of Ukraine and France and the heads of government of the United Kingdom and Germany who plan to discuss peace talks mediated by the United States.

Archive photo: bundesregierung

MENAFN07122025000193011044ID1110448249



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search