Russian Army Launches Air Strike On Orikhiv, Woman Injured
“The Russians attacked a frontline town. A resident was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house,” Fedorov wrote.
The 71-year-old woman was injured and rescued from the rubble by rescuers.
The woman is receiving all necessary assistance.Read also: Russians attack electricity and thermal energy facilities in Chernihiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs in the morning and at noon.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
