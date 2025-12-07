Russian Army Launches Air Strike On Orikhiv, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians attacked a frontline town. A resident was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house,” Fedorov wrote.

The 71-year-old woman was injured and rescued from the rubble by rescuers.

The woman is receiving all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs in the morning and at noon.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration