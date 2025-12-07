Iran Highlights Importance Of Relations With Azerbaijan
According to him, Iran and Azerbaijan share ties of neighborhood, culture, and common history. Iran seeks to develop relations between the two countries through diplomatic visits.
"Iran is committed to helping strengthen peace and stability in the very important Caucasus region," he noted.
A ministry spokesperson announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Baku today. A number of meetings are planned for tomorrow.
