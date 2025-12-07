Iranian FM To Visit Several Countries In Region
Bagai said that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan today.
Bagai noted that Iran is planning to visit Belarus and Russia with a high-level delegation in the near future. This visit will be aimed at holding ongoing consultations with both countries.
An Iranian official said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will take place in the coming days.
