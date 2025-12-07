JEA Launches Low-Carbon Design Training Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – The Architectural Division at Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), in cooperation with the University of Melbourne in Australia, on Sunday launched a specialized training course as part of the project "Low-Carbon Design Innovations and Technology Adoption in Jordan."According to a JEA statement, Head of the Architectural Division Emad Dabbas stressed the association's "commitment" to promoting sustainable development and net-zero energy building concepts through programs offered by Engineers Academy for Training and DevelopmentLaunched under the umbrella of the Australia–Arab Relations Council, the course is delivered by Professor Masa Noguchi, Associate Professor in Environmental Design at University of Melbourne, and founder of the global ZEMCH Network, which includes more than 950 partners from 40 countries.Held with collaboration of the Hashemite and Philadelphia universities, the five-day workshop features theoretical lectures, field visits, and group applications, aimed to expose participants to the latest low-carbon design methodologies, environmental simulation tools, functional analysis, and the development of practical sustainable design solutions applicable to Jordanian cities.