Jordanian Women's Political Presence Shows 'Tangible' Progress In Several Indicators-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development and Head of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, said Jordanian women can successfully turn their representation into "an influential" presence in policymaking and decision-making processes in the parliamentary, political, partisan, local council, or public institution levels.Bani Mustafa added that women's presence translates into "diverse experiences, rich perspectives, and inclusive decision-making that impacts citizens' lives."The minister's remarks came during her patronage of the opening ceremony of a panel discussion, organized by the Mubadara (Initiative) Party, held at Hussein Cultural Center in Amman.The discussion was held under the theme, "Women in Political Parties in Jordan: Challenges and Creating Opportunities."Bani Mustafa stated the slogan reflects a desire for "constructive action and a collective responsibility to promote balanced political participation in society."Jordan, she noted, is witnessing "tangible progress" in several indicators related to women's participation in public life, with their participation in political life as a key pillar of empowerment.Additionally, she referred to several legislative gains that have contributed to enhancing women's participation and presence in political parties and parliament, under amendments to the Kingdom's Political Parties and Elections Laws.The minister noted the Kingdom's current parliament has witnessed an increase in women's representation, reaching 19.6%, marking the "highest" percentage in successive Jordanian parliaments, indicating genuine progress to strengthen women's representation.Under the Political Parties Law, she said at least 20% of the founders of any new party must be women, aimed to ensure women's access to leadership positions and party resources.Bani Mustafa urged political parties, institutions, and civil society organizations to work in partnership to forge "clear" party and political programs that support women's participation, training, and empowerment.She also said women's participation is "key" for achieving sustainable development and a balanced society, and that this meeting contributes to setting a vision and aspirations for the future.