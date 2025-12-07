PSD, ICRC Discuss Strengthening Humanitarian Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah met on Sunday with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Jordan, Yann Fridez, and the accompanying team.According to a PSD statement, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation and coordination and mechanisms to advance humanitarian programs and services related to care, relief, and protection fields.Maaytah stressed the PSD's "commitment" to reinforcing its "strategic" partnership with the ICRC to support exchange of expertise and capacity-building, which would contribute to comprehensive security and humanitarian work in line with international human rights standards and conventions.Noting humanitarian principles as the core pillar of PDS' security framework, Maaytah said the directorate's tasks at the local, regional, and international levels are based on the rule of law and respect for human rights.Fridez, in turn, commended the PSD's "notable" efforts across various humanitarian and community fields, affirming the ICRC's keenness to further strengthen and develop cooperation in support of humanitarian principles and the rule of law.