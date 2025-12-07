Jordan Launches "Double Click Consciously Campaign To Combat Digital Violence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The community awareness campaign "Double Click Consciously" was launched Sunday to promote online safety and privacy and address the rise of digital violence.The initiative is organized by the Family Awareness and Guidance Center / Housewives Association, in cooperation with Alianza por la Solidaridad and ActionAid, and supported by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, Maha Ali, who patronized the event, said civil-society organizations are key to enhancing digital safety by educating women and girls about cybercrime risks and promoting responsible technology use, particularly as internet penetration in Jordan exceeds 90 percent.Ali noted that under the patronage of Princess Basma Bint Talal, the Commission launched the 2025 National Campaign to Combat Violence Against Women and Girls under the theme "Safe Space," which includes 160 activities across all governorates to safeguard digital access free from violence.She added that the Commission launched the Know More platform to raise awareness of violence, related laws, and available protection and legal aid services, including a sign-language guide, and is currently adding a dedicated digital-violence section. Ali stressed that although the Cybercrimes Law provides an essential protection framework, awareness of prevention and reporting mechanisms is equally critical.Enas Dargam, legal advisor at the Family Awareness and Guidance Center and secretary of the Housewives Association, reviewed the association's history and services, noting a shift toward cases involving cyber extortion and hacking.ActionAid Arab Region Programs Director Sana Hyari said the campaign is part of ongoing efforts by ActionAid and its partner Alianza, guided by the principle that communities are central to shaping policy and effecting change. Their initiatives address gender-based violence, economic empowerment, and youth civic participation through evidence-based programming.During the event, the Housewives Association released the findings of a digital safety and privacy study presented by project coordinator Arwa Khleifat. The study relied on field data, awareness sessions, and an online survey completed by more than 1,000 participants. Women accounted for 84 percent of respondents, while 47 percent were aged over 35, indicating a need for future programs targeting younger age groups, particularly those under 18.The study identified WhatsApp (64 percent), Facebook (58 percent), and Instagram (51 percent) as the platforms most linked to electronic violence incidents.A panel discussion followed, featuring cyber extortion expert Rami Sleihat, Jordanian Women's Union Director-General Nadia Shamroukh, and cybersecurity specialist Ahmad Saleh. Sleihat warned that digital illiteracy drives crime rates and that cyber extortion is among the most psychologically damaging offenses. Shamroukh stressed the need for an integrated protection system that does not blame victims, while Saleh noted that 90 percent of hacks result from user behavior, urging individuals to avoid weak passwords and refrain from clicking unfamiliar links.