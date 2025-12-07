403
Acting Interior Undersecretary Chairs Regular Coordination Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Acting Interior Ministry Undersecretary Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani on Sunday chaired a coordination meeting at the ministry headquarters with assistant undersecretaries and sector heads to review workflow and discuss key security and administrative updates.
The ministry said in a press statement that Al-Adwani conveyed the greetings of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah to the attendees.
The meeting addressed progress in implementing approved work plans, strengthening coordination mechanisms among sectors to ensure high levels of discipline, readiness, and efficient delivery of security services.
It also reviewed several issues related to field and administrative tasks.
Al-Adwani stressed the importance of continued teamwork, improving performance across all sectors, facilitating procedures, and further developing security plans and programs aimed at enhancing stability and public safety in the community.(end)
