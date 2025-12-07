403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE, Int'l Falconry Chief Commends Kuwait For Organizing World Falcon Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates and Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Rashed bin Markhan commended Kuwait's outstanding organization of the first UAE World Falcon Racing Cup, saying the high professionalism shown made this heritage sporting event comparable to major international championships.
In a press statement Sunday, Markhan thanked Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for his strong support and close follow-up, which ensured the tournament was delivered at a high level.
He also commended the efforts of the organizing committees from Kuwait and from the UAE and International Falconry Federations (IFF), noting the impressive performance of Kuwaiti falconers, whose long tradition in the sport and strong bird lineages contributed to intense competition across all races.
Meanwhile, Seif Al-Shalahi, member of the organizing committee, Chairman of the Kuwait Falconers' Association, and member of the IFF told KUNA that participants delivered remarkable performances that impressed all attendees, proving their ability to compete internationally.
With the support of Al-Mutairi, Kuwait will take part in the third International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing (IFFSR) Cup in Dubai next February, represented by winners of the main rounds of the current Cup in the Pure Gyr, Gyr Shaheen, Garmousha, and Gyr Tabaa categories, he added.
Al-Shalahi thanked the UAE and IFF for choosing Kuwait to host the first edition, reflecting the deep friendly ties between the two countries, and said the close cooperation between the Kuwaiti organizing committee and Emirati and international teams was key to this success.
The winners will be honored at a closing ceremony this evening at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, held under the sponsorship of Al-Mutairi. (end)
mym
In a press statement Sunday, Markhan thanked Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for his strong support and close follow-up, which ensured the tournament was delivered at a high level.
He also commended the efforts of the organizing committees from Kuwait and from the UAE and International Falconry Federations (IFF), noting the impressive performance of Kuwaiti falconers, whose long tradition in the sport and strong bird lineages contributed to intense competition across all races.
Meanwhile, Seif Al-Shalahi, member of the organizing committee, Chairman of the Kuwait Falconers' Association, and member of the IFF told KUNA that participants delivered remarkable performances that impressed all attendees, proving their ability to compete internationally.
With the support of Al-Mutairi, Kuwait will take part in the third International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing (IFFSR) Cup in Dubai next February, represented by winners of the main rounds of the current Cup in the Pure Gyr, Gyr Shaheen, Garmousha, and Gyr Tabaa categories, he added.
Al-Shalahi thanked the UAE and IFF for choosing Kuwait to host the first edition, reflecting the deep friendly ties between the two countries, and said the close cooperation between the Kuwaiti organizing committee and Emirati and international teams was key to this success.
The winners will be honored at a closing ceremony this evening at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, held under the sponsorship of Al-Mutairi. (end)
mym
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment