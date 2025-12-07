403
Kenyan family fears for son who traveled to Russia for job
(MENAFN) Young Kenyans seeking better opportunities have been drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict under false pretenses, leaving families desperate and grieving.
David Kuloba, 22, from Nairobi’s Kibera informal settlement, accepted a job advertised by a local recruitment agency as a security guard in Russia. His family initially celebrated what seemed like a life-changing opportunity, offering him a stable income far higher than casual labor in Kenya. But upon arrival in August, David discovered that he had been sent into combat in Ukraine after only two weeks of training.
Before heading to the battlefield, David sent his mother a voice note urging her to keep documents related to his Russian military ID and contract in case he did not survive. He has not been heard from since 4 October, and attempts to obtain official confirmation from Russian authorities have been unsuccessful.
Another Kenyan, promised work as a driver, found himself similarly misled and sent into combat in Ukraine. He was wounded and traumatized, only recently returning to Kenya after several weeks, unable to speak about his experience. Many like him signed one-year contracts without fully understanding the terms.
Kenya’s foreign minister has confirmed that around 200 Kenyans are known to be fighting for Russia and that recruitment networks are still active. Investigations are ongoing into several recruitment agencies that allegedly misled young people with promises of high pay. Of roughly 130 registered agencies in Kenya, five have been flagged, three suspended, and two remain under investigation.
Parliamentary committees are examining how these agencies recruited and presented contracts to Kenyan youth, as families like David Kuloba’s struggle for information about missing or endangered sons.
Sylvanus Osoro, Kenya’s parliamentary majority chief whip, emphasized the government’s commitment to tracking agencies linked to this “fraud” and to preventing further exploitation of vulnerable young people.
The situation highlights how economic pressures, misleading promises, and lack of oversight have put young Kenyans in grave danger, with families left in uncertainty and anguish.
