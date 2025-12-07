403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dozen Killed as Bus Overturns in Algeria
(MENAFN) A passenger bus rollover in Algeria's western Beni Abbes province Saturday claimed at least 12 lives and left 23 others wounded, the Civil Protection service confirmed.
The incident occurred approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (1250 GMT) along National Road 50 near Tabelbala municipality, positioned roughly 1,200 km southwest of capital city Algiers.
Emergency response teams administered on-site medical aid to victims before transporting multiple individuals in severe condition to a local medical facility. Officials have launched a probe to determine what caused the vehicle to overturn.
Such deadly incidents occur frequently across the North African country. An August 15 tragedy saw a passenger bus plummet from a bridge in the El Harrach district east of the capital, resulting in 18 fatalities.
Algeria's Ministry of Public Works and Transport attributes the majority of roadway collisions to human error, reckless driving, and inadequate vehicle maintenance.
However, transport unions and bus operators have consistently attributed escalating crash statistics to deteriorating transportation infrastructure and governmental regulations, particularly restrictions preventing bus and spare parts imports.
The incident occurred approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (1250 GMT) along National Road 50 near Tabelbala municipality, positioned roughly 1,200 km southwest of capital city Algiers.
Emergency response teams administered on-site medical aid to victims before transporting multiple individuals in severe condition to a local medical facility. Officials have launched a probe to determine what caused the vehicle to overturn.
Such deadly incidents occur frequently across the North African country. An August 15 tragedy saw a passenger bus plummet from a bridge in the El Harrach district east of the capital, resulting in 18 fatalities.
Algeria's Ministry of Public Works and Transport attributes the majority of roadway collisions to human error, reckless driving, and inadequate vehicle maintenance.
However, transport unions and bus operators have consistently attributed escalating crash statistics to deteriorating transportation infrastructure and governmental regulations, particularly restrictions preventing bus and spare parts imports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment