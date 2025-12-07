Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Leaves Eleven Dead, Fourteen Injured in S. Africa's Pretoria

2025-12-07 08:01:22
(MENAFN) A deadly early Saturday shooting at a Pretoria hostel claimed at least 11 lives and left 14 others injured, local law enforcement confirmed.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), reported that 10 victims perished at the scene in Saulsville, Atteridgeville, while an eleventh victim died from gunshot injuries after hospital transport. Fourteen additional individuals remain under medical care.

Among the casualties were a three-year-old child and two adolescents aged 12 and 16, she added.

The SAPS reported the assault occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. local time (0215 GMT), when a minimum of three unidentified armed assailants raided the facility and discharged weapons without discrimination.

Officials have yet to establish what motivated the attack. The SAPS announced an intensive probe is currently underway, calling on community members to maintain heightened awareness while law enforcement pursues the suspects.

