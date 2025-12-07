US Stormwater Management Market Size Worth USD 15.05 Billion By 2033 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stormwater Management in the U.S. Market is growing due to stricter environmental regulations, aging infrastructure upgrades, rising urbanization, climate-driven flooding risks, and increasing adoption of green stormwater solutions. Austin, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Stormwater Management Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The U.S. Stormwater Management Market Size Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions and Green Infrastructure Practices Propel Market Expansion Globally The need for environmentally friendly stormwater management systems has increased due to the growing emphasis on sustainability in urban design and construction. Rain gardens, permeable pavements, and green roofs are examples of green infrastructure that manages stormwater sustainably, lowering pollution and enhancing water quality. These are becoming more popular throughout the U.S. as local governments look for ways to create more robust infrastructure and comply with environmental requirements. The market is expanding and promoting innovation in the variety of stormwater management solutions available due to a rising understanding of the advantages of improved integration of nature-based systems. Get a Sample Report of US Stormwater Management Market Forecast @



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.25 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 15.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.8% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Service Type (Installation Services, Repair Services, Annual Maintenance Services, and Others)

. By Solution Type (Detention & infiltration, Biofiltration, Separation, Filtration, Specialty Filters, and Others)

. By End-user (Community, Government & military, commercial, Industrial, Medical and education, and others)





Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the Installation Services segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. stormwater management market, contributing approximately 43% of the total revenue due to the increasing focus on urban development, infrastructure renewal, and the need to comply with environmental regulations. The Annual Maintenance Services segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period in the U.S. stormwater management market as municipalities and other entities continue to adopt ever-more complex stormwater systems.

By Solution Type

In 2024, the Detention & Infiltration segment dominated the U.S. stormwater management market, holding the largest market share as it is key in the management of stormwater runoff to temporarily hold it up until the surplus parts start percolating into the ground. The Biofiltration segment is projected to experience the largest CAGR during the forecasted period in the U.S. stormwater management market. Biofiltration systems are an evolving trend in their application, using vegetation, soil, and microorganisms for the treatment and filtration of stormwater.

By End-user

In 2024, the Community, Government & Military segment captured the largest market share in the U.S. stormwater management market. This sector is particularly driven by a push in stringent regulations, environmental mandates, and resilient infrastructure. The Commercial segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecasted period in the U.S. stormwater management market. Commercial properties and businesses are increasingly adopting stormwater management systems due to increasing pressure on environmental standards and sustainability goals.

Regional Insights:

Due to its major infrastructure requirements, growing urbanization, and strict environmental restrictions, the U.S. held the biggest market share in the stormwater management industry in 2024. The increasing need to handle stormwater runoff and flooding, especially in large metropolitan areas where aging infrastructure and rapid urban expansion have created issues in water management, is largely responsible for this domination.

Recent News:

In January 2025, Advanced Drainage Systems, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, released an annual survey revealing that more than half of Americans are concerned about flooding in and around their homes. The survey also found that 64% of Americans believe stormwater negatively impacts their communities.

