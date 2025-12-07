403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elon Musk wants EU to disband
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has demanded that the European Union be dismantled after his social media platform X was handed a hefty penalty, according to recent reports.
The European Commission issued a €120 million ($163 million) fine on Friday, accusing the platform of “breaching its transparency obligations” under the Digital Services Act — a law designed to regulate online accountability and moderation. The decision labeled X’s blue-check system “deceptive,” and claimed the platform lacked sufficient ad transparency and failed to deliver the data access required by the rules.
Responding the next day, Musk — well known for criticizing what he views as heavy-handed European regulation — wrote that “EU bureaucracy is slowly smothering Europe to death.” He went further, arguing that “The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people,” calling the bloc a “bureaucratic Monster.”
The entrepreneur, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX, has repeatedly portrayed the EU as a “giant cathedral to bureaucracy,” insisting that the region’s regulatory structure stifles technological progress.
The ruling drew strong reactions from US officials as well. The US secretary of state denounced it as “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments.” The vice president claimed the EU penalized X for “not engaging in censorship.” Washington’s ambassador to the bloc also opposed the move, stating that the US “opposes censorship and will challenge burdensome regulations that target US companies abroad.”
Defending the decision, a senior European Commission official argued that “deceiving users with blue checkmarks, obscuring information on ads and shutting out researchers have no place online in the EU.”
Meanwhile, Poland’s foreign minister responded to Musk’s criticism with a sharp retort, posting: “Go to Mars. There’s no censorship of Nazi salutes there,” referencing accusations that Musk performed such a gesture during celebrations of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in early 2025.
The European Commission issued a €120 million ($163 million) fine on Friday, accusing the platform of “breaching its transparency obligations” under the Digital Services Act — a law designed to regulate online accountability and moderation. The decision labeled X’s blue-check system “deceptive,” and claimed the platform lacked sufficient ad transparency and failed to deliver the data access required by the rules.
Responding the next day, Musk — well known for criticizing what he views as heavy-handed European regulation — wrote that “EU bureaucracy is slowly smothering Europe to death.” He went further, arguing that “The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people,” calling the bloc a “bureaucratic Monster.”
The entrepreneur, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX, has repeatedly portrayed the EU as a “giant cathedral to bureaucracy,” insisting that the region’s regulatory structure stifles technological progress.
The ruling drew strong reactions from US officials as well. The US secretary of state denounced it as “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments.” The vice president claimed the EU penalized X for “not engaging in censorship.” Washington’s ambassador to the bloc also opposed the move, stating that the US “opposes censorship and will challenge burdensome regulations that target US companies abroad.”
Defending the decision, a senior European Commission official argued that “deceiving users with blue checkmarks, obscuring information on ads and shutting out researchers have no place online in the EU.”
Meanwhile, Poland’s foreign minister responded to Musk’s criticism with a sharp retort, posting: “Go to Mars. There’s no censorship of Nazi salutes there,” referencing accusations that Musk performed such a gesture during celebrations of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in early 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment