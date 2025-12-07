403
UN Security Council Envoys Conduct Unprecedented Syria Visit
(MENAFN) United Nations Security Council representatives conducted an unprecedented Thursday visit to Syria, establishing the highest-level diplomatic contact with Damascus authorities since they assumed control after Bashar al-Assad's December 2024 removal from power.
A state media outlet characterized the mission as groundbreaking, noting it represents the inaugural Security Council visit to Syrian territory throughout the body's 79-year existence since its 1945 establishment.
Envoys representing every Security Council member nation toured multiple sites throughout capital city Damascus and conducted consultations with Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, foreign affairs director Asaad al-Shibani, and additional high-ranking government officials, Syrian authorities confirmed.
Samuel Zbogar, Slovenia's permanent UN representative serving as Security Council president during December, addressed reporters in Damascus following the mission's conclusion. The delegation aimed to "build trust" and hoped the visit marked a step forward in that effort, he stated.
Zbogar detailed extensive discussions spanning justice and reconciliation mechanisms, inclusive governance frameworks, national dialogue initiatives, humanitarian requirements, economic advancement, political transition processes, counterterrorism strategies, and safeguards preventing Syria from destabilizing neighboring nations.
"We agreed with the president on the importance of the economic development and reconstruction of Syria," he added.
The diplomatic team also convened with UN personnel stationed in Syria and communities impacted by recent coastal violence and unrest throughout Sweida province, Zbogar noted.
"All discussions were enlightening, as much as painful to listen to, but at the same time, presenting the situation in Syria," he said.
The mission arrives as Damascus works to consolidate political stability and promote nationwide dialogue following last December's dramatic governmental transformation.
