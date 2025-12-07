403
Iran detains marathon organisers after women run without hijabs
(MENAFN) Iranian authorities have arrested two marathon organisers after images circulated showing women running without head coverings. The marathon, held on Kish Island off the southern coast of Iran on Friday, involved around 2,000 women and 3,000 men competing in separate events. Several female participants, dressed in red t-shirts, were visibly not wearing hijabs or other head coverings.
The images sparked mixed reactions. Many reform advocates hailed the scene as a sign of Iranian women challenging the strict dress codes imposed by the government. Conversely, Iranian officials condemned the event, viewing it as a direct challenge to the country’s religious and social rules.
The judiciary acted swiftly, targeting the organisers not only for the violation of the hijab rules but also for holding the marathon itself. According to the Kish prosecutor, the manner in which the event was conducted constituted a “violation of public decency.” Authorities noted that even segregated mass sporting events featuring women in public sports attire would have been considered controversial just a few years ago.
The hijab remains a central point of tension in Iran. Enforcement has varied over time, alternating between periods of relative leniency and strict crackdowns. The debate intensified after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman who died in custody following an alleged dress code violation, which had sparked months of nationwide protests three years ago.
Following those protests, some Iranian women continued to challenge the rules, prompting a renewed crackdown. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the judiciary, recently announced a campaign to target what he described as “organised trends promoting immorality and non-veiling,” ordering intelligence agencies to identify and report such activities.
The confrontation over dress codes highlights a continuing standoff between Iran’s authorities and a younger generation determined to assert greater freedom in how women appear in public.
