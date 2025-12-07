403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns of More Illegal Israeli Settler Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday issued a warning about a significant rise in unlawful attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, underscoring persistent humanitarian challenges in northern communities.
"Turning to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warned that Israeli forces' operations in the northern area are intensifying, triggering a new displacement, movement restrictions, school closures, and service disruptions in communities already affected by the recurrent operation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.
Dujarric noted that Israel's military activities have impacted more than 95,000 Palestinians since 2025, emphasizing: "This was due to Israeli forces' operations, curfews and other movement restrictions, displacement, damage or destruction of private property and public infrastructure."
He further highlighted that settler assaults are "continuing unabated."
Referencing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric reported at least "1,680 attacks by Israeli settlers that caused casualties or property damage in more than 270 communities across the West Bank" in 2025.
"This amounts to an average of five incidents per day," he added, reiterating that "Israel, as the occupying power, has a legal obligation to protect civilians and maintain public order and safety in the West Bank in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law; any use of force by Israel must follow internationally recognized law enforcement standards."
"Turning to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warned that Israeli forces' operations in the northern area are intensifying, triggering a new displacement, movement restrictions, school closures, and service disruptions in communities already affected by the recurrent operation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.
Dujarric noted that Israel's military activities have impacted more than 95,000 Palestinians since 2025, emphasizing: "This was due to Israeli forces' operations, curfews and other movement restrictions, displacement, damage or destruction of private property and public infrastructure."
He further highlighted that settler assaults are "continuing unabated."
Referencing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric reported at least "1,680 attacks by Israeli settlers that caused casualties or property damage in more than 270 communities across the West Bank" in 2025.
"This amounts to an average of five incidents per day," he added, reiterating that "Israel, as the occupying power, has a legal obligation to protect civilians and maintain public order and safety in the West Bank in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law; any use of force by Israel must follow internationally recognized law enforcement standards."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment