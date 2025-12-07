Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Warns of More Illegal Israeli Settler Violence in West Bank

UN Warns of More Illegal Israeli Settler Violence in West Bank


2025-12-07 07:55:12
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday issued a warning about a significant rise in unlawful attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, underscoring persistent humanitarian challenges in northern communities.

"Turning to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warned that Israeli forces' operations in the northern area are intensifying, triggering a new displacement, movement restrictions, school closures, and service disruptions in communities already affected by the recurrent operation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.

Dujarric noted that Israel's military activities have impacted more than 95,000 Palestinians since 2025, emphasizing: "This was due to Israeli forces' operations, curfews and other movement restrictions, displacement, damage or destruction of private property and public infrastructure."

He further highlighted that settler assaults are "continuing unabated."

Referencing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric reported at least "1,680 attacks by Israeli settlers that caused casualties or property damage in more than 270 communities across the West Bank" in 2025.

"This amounts to an average of five incidents per day," he added, reiterating that "Israel, as the occupying power, has a legal obligation to protect civilians and maintain public order and safety in the West Bank in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law; any use of force by Israel must follow internationally recognized law enforcement standards."

MENAFN07122025000045017167ID1110448187



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search