403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Somali Leaders Hold Meeting at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Sunday, according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.
No additional details regarding the discussion were provided.
The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum commenced in Qatar’s capital on Saturday, under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”
The two-day gathering assembled high-ranking officials and international leaders, including Fidan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Anadolu serves as the global communications partner for the event.
No additional details regarding the discussion were provided.
The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum commenced in Qatar’s capital on Saturday, under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”
The two-day gathering assembled high-ranking officials and international leaders, including Fidan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Anadolu serves as the global communications partner for the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment