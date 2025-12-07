403
Erdogan, Maduro Address Caribbean Military Moves in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a Saturday telephone discussion addressing international power dynamics and escalating naval operations across Caribbean waters.
Yvan Gil, Venezuela's foreign minister, released a statement detailing the exchange. The Turkish president "expressed deep concern over the threats recently facing Venezuela, particularly the military deployment and various actions intended to disrupt peace and security in the Caribbean," Gil announced.
Both heads of state assessed worldwide political tensions and emerging international situations that could impact global stability and humanity's trajectory, the statement indicated.
Characterizing the Caribbean naval operations, Maduro declared the maneuvers constitute an "illegal, disproportionate, unnecessary and even extravagant" act of aggression, while emphasizing his nation's commitment to peaceful resolutions.
Regarding economic partnerships, Maduro expressed Venezuela's readiness to collaborate with Ankara toward achieving a bilateral trade target of 3 billion U.S. dollars.
The statement revealed mutual agreement on reestablishing nonstop flights linking Caracas and Istanbul, which would enable easier movement for "thousands of tourists and investors."
Turkish Airlines halted Venezuelan service in late November after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued advisories recommending "extreme caution" for aircraft traversing Venezuelan airspace and southern Caribbean zones.
Maduro extended an invitation to Erdogan for a 2026 Venezuela visit to convene the fifth Joint Cooperation Commission session.
