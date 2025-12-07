403
Canada's Workforce Expands in November
(MENAFN) Statistics Canada reported Friday that the nation's workforce expanded by 54,000 positions last month, marking a 0.3 percent uptick fueled primarily by part-time employment growth.
The proportion of working-age Canadians holding jobs climbed 0.1 percentage points to reach 60.9 percent, according to the federal statistical authority. Simultaneously, joblessness declined 0.4 percentage points to settle at 6.5 percent, Statistics Canada announced.
Sectoral analysis revealed diverging trends across industries, the agency noted. Healthcare and social assistance sectors experienced workforce expansion, alongside gains in accommodation and food services industries and natural resources operations. Conversely, wholesale and retail trade sectors shed positions during the same period.
Worker confidence showed signs of erosion despite employment gains. Last month's data indicated 73.6 percent of employees perceived their positions as stable. Yet this figure represents a 4.1 percentage point decline from November 2023, when comparable measurements were last conducted, the agency stated.
