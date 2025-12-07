Take Science Beyond Walls Of Laboratories, Haryana CM Urges Scientists

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday, urged scientists to take science beyond the walls of laboratories and ensure that its benefits reach the last person in society.

"Science brings true prosperity only when knowledge helps a farmer increase crop yield, when research cures a patient's illness, and when innovation empowers an entrepreneur," the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering on the second day of the four-day 11th India International Science Festival, being held in Panchkula, near here.

Earlier, Chief Minister Saini inaugurated the Students' Science and Technology Village at the event, describing it as the "New Nalanda" of modern India.

On this occasion, he also visited the science exhibition and showed keen interest in the latest technologies in the fields of science and innovation.

Interacting with youth, students, and scientists, CM Saini said they are the generation that will shape India into a developed nation.

He urged all scientists, research institutions, industry partners, the start-up community, and young innovators to work together to create a science-based development model that provides a better quality of life to every citizen, gives India global leadership, and ensures a sustainable and environmentally responsible future for the planet.

Chief Minister Saini expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh for giving Haryana the opportunity to host this major science festival for the second time.

He said that more than 40,000 participants from India and abroad are taking part in this four-day 'Science Mahakumbh'.

The Chief Minister added that he was pleased that special attention has been given to the youth, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the northern and western states so that every region of the country can move forward together on the path of scientific progress.

Referring to the Science Festival, CM Saini said "it is a confluence of science, innovation, start-up energy, future technologies, and the aspirations of a New India".

He noted that the theme of this year's festival, 'Science for Prosperity for a Self-Reliant India', is extremely relevant.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has pledged to make India a developed nation by 2047, and under his leadership, the country is progressing at an unprecedented pace in the field of science and technology.