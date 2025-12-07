Indigo Has Refunded Rs 610 Crore To Flyers So Far For Cancelled Flights: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore after the government issued strict directives to the airline requiring that all refunds to passengers for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday.

No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations, an official statement said. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience, it added.

The ministry also said that IndiGo's performance has shown steady improvement, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels.

IndiGo's flight operations have increased from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of Sunday. All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, the statement said.

The ministry further stated that, in light of recent cancellations leading to a shift in demand and a temporary surge in airfares, the government intervened and introduced a cap on airfares with immediate effect. This measure ensures fairness and affordability for travellers. Since the implementation of this order, fare levels across affected routes have moderated to acceptable limits. All airlines have been instructed to comply strictly with the revised fare structure.

IndiGo was also instructed to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday.

Airport Directors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa have confirmed normal conditions across terminals on Sunday. Passenger movement remains smooth with no crowding at check-in, security, or boarding points. On-ground support has been strengthened through enhanced monitoring and timely deployment of assistance by airport operators and CISF, according to the statement.

"The MoCA's 24×7 Control Room continues to function as an integrated coordination hub, overseeing flight operations, airport conditions, and passenger support requirements. Passenger calls are being promptly attended to, with necessary assistance as required. Our teams remain deployed on the ground to supervise operational planning, crew rostering, and passenger handling standards, ensuring full compliance," the statement said.

The ministry said that it has taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience. Air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace.

The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely, it stressed.

The ministry will continue vigilant monitoring to ensure full protection of passenger rights and interests, and further updates will be shared as required, the statement added.