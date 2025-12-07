403
Maduro Says Trump Phone Talks Positive
(MENAFN) Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, disclosed Wednesday that he engaged in a telephone conversation with Donald Trump approximately ten days earlier, describing the exchange as respectful as Washington intensifies its military presence across Latin American waters.
Speaking to state-run television characterized the dialogue as positive. "I spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. I can say that the conversation was respectful, and I can even say that it was cordial," he stated.
The Venezuelan leader expressed openness to further diplomatic engagement. "If this call means that steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue, state to state, country to country, then we welcome dialogue, welcome diplomacy, because we will always seek peace," he added.
The revelation comes as American naval forces have expanded operations throughout the Caribbean region starting in August. Washington has deployed multiple warships alongside the globe's most powerful aircraft carrier to regional waters. Military strikes have targeted no fewer than 22 vessels during this period, resulting in a minimum of 83 fatalities, according to official reports. The administration justifies these actions as anti-narcotics enforcement measures.
Maduro has repeatedly challenged this rationale, asserting the military escalation represents an attempt to destabilize his socialist administration and ultimately gain control over Venezuela's substantial petroleum resources.
On Sunday, Trump acknowledged the phone conversation with Maduro but declined to provide substantive details about their discussion.
Pressed by reporters regarding speculation that the call addressed potential face-to-face talks or amnesty arrangements contingent upon Maduro's resignation, Trump remained cryptic. "I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call," he responded.
The United States government has formally accused Maduro of commanding the so-called Cartel of the Suns, an organization Washington designated as terrorist on November 24. Federal authorities have posted a $50 million bounty for intelligence that could facilitate Maduro's apprehension.
