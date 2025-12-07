403
EU’s foreign affairs chief says US remains EU’s most important ally
(MENAFN) The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has insisted that the United States remains the bloc’s primary strategic partner, even though Washington’s newly released national security strategy delivers sharp criticism of Western Europe.
Addressing attendees at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Kallas reacted to the updated US National Security Strategy, a 33-page assessment unveiled a day earlier. According to reports, the document claims that Europe is on the verge of “civilizational erasure” due to its political trajectory and cultural shifts. It further accuses European leaders of a “lack of self-confidence” and of holding “unrealistic expectations” about the war in Ukraine.
Kallas admitted that the tone of the strategy was undeniably harsh. “Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true,” she noted, emphasizing that differences do not overshadow fundamental ties. Despite the disputes, she reiterated, “We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together.” She also reaffirmed plainly: “The US is still our biggest ally.”
Reports indicate that frictions between Washington and Brussels have intensified since President Donald Trump returned to office in early 2025. Tensions escalated when the US imposed tariffs on various European products, while American officials accused the EU of engaging in discriminatory trade practices.
Washington has also continued to push NATO partners to increase defense budgets, warning that US military presence in Europe could be reduced if commitments are not met.
In addition, disagreements over digital regulation and climate policy have deepened the divide, with US officials opposing EU measures aimed at major American tech companies and declining to endorse certain EU environmental initiatives.
Most recently, according to reports, the European Commission issued a €120 million ($130 million) penalty against Elon Musk’s platform X under the Digital Services Act. The move drew swift criticism from US officials, who argued it undermined free expression and unfairly singled out a US-based company. Earlier in the year, US Vice President J.D. Vance argued that freedom of speech and democratic standards were deteriorating in Europe under current EU laws.
