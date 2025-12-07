403
Indonesia to purchase hundreds of helicopters in 2026
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced that the country intends to purchase up to 200 helicopters in 2026 to strengthen both defense capabilities and natural disaster preparedness, following recent floods that claimed nearly 900 lives, according to reports.
Highlighting Indonesia’s location within the Pacific Ring of Fire, Prabowo pointed to the nation’s vulnerability to natural disasters, referencing the ongoing emergency in Sumatra where floods and landslides have already killed at least 97 people.
“We have just received five new helicopters this week, and the number will continue to increase. I have ordered my aides to procure 200 helicopters starting January next year,” he said in Jakarta on Friday. He stressed the importance of readiness, adding, “We cannot afford to frantically look for additional helicopters once a disaster or war has already erupted.”
Prabowo outlined the government’s swift response to the Sumatra disaster, which included deploying 50 helicopters to deliver aid and assist with search and rescue operations. He described Indonesia as a nation capable of overcoming crises through collective action and rapid mobilization.
The president reaffirmed that the government will utilize all available resources, including military transport aircraft, to ensure an effective and rapid response to disasters nationwide.
According to the National Disaster Management Agency, the floods have so far killed at least 897 people, left 451 missing, and injured around 4,200. More than 3.2 million individuals have been affected, and over 1 million displaced residents have been relocated to safer areas across North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces.
