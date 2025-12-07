403
Russia Ends Military Cooperation Deals with Three Countries
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Russian government officially renounced three military cooperation agreements with Canada, France, and Portugal.
This action follows a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which was posted on the government’s official website.
The decree specified "the termination of the agreement between the government of the USSR and the government of Canada concerning military-line visits, signed in Moscow on November 20, 1989; the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the French Republic on defense cooperation, signed in Moscow on February 4, 1994; and the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Portuguese Republic on military cooperation, signed in Moscow on August 4, 2000."
Following the decree, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been tasked with formally notifying Canada, France, and Portugal about the decision, ensuring that the termination of these agreements is communicated to all relevant parties.
