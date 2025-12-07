403
Thailand calls on UN to probe into border landmine claims
(MENAFN) Thailand has called for the United Nations to establish an independent fact-finding mission to investigate reports of new landmine use along its border with Cambodia, according to recent reports. The request was made at the 22nd meeting of States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in Geneva, which concluded on Friday.
Speaking at the convention, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said that Bangkok has employed “every bilateral mechanism in good faith” to address mine-related concerns with Cambodia. He emphasized the risks posed by unverified mine deployments, asking, “If a state party can plant new mines and simply deny it without consequence, what will happen after the next casualty?” He urged the UN Secretary-General to facilitate an independent investigation, calling it the “fairest, most effective and transparent way forward.” He added that such a measure would help depoliticize the issue and reinforce the convention’s integrity.
In response, Cambodia’s delegation, led by Senior Minister Ly Thuc, denied the allegations. Their statement stressed that “unsubstantiated claims of this nature do not serve peace” and called for a return to the “spirit that built this Convention: Partnership, Dialogue, and a Shared Commitment to protect lives, restore peace, and build a safer world for future generations.” Cambodia also stated that the forum should not become a tribunal or political battleground but remain a venue where states resolve differences “through peaceful and constructive dialogue.”
The tensions follow Thailand’s recent suspension of a peace agreement with Cambodia after four Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion in Si Sa Ket province along the border.
