403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan, Armenia Officials Discuss Regional Peace
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan held talks on Saturday regarding the peace process between their countries.
The discussions took place during a panel entitled "Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future," which was part of the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital, Doha.
In a post on the US social media platform X about the session, Hajiyev stated: "We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity."
Reports in the Armenian media indicated that Grigoryan emphasized efforts to enhance trust between the governments and societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that recent developments have fostered a certain level of confidence between the leaders and their teams.
Addressing the International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), also known as the Zangezur Corridor, Grigoryan highlighted its potential to create new commercial opportunities for Armenia by facilitating the movement of goods and services through the country, reducing costs, and attracting investment.
“At the Washington summit, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States signed a document in which this route is called TRIPP. We are referring to this term. And we are confident that TRIPP will open up great opportunities not only for the region but also for businesses and countries outside the region,” Grigoryan remarked.
The discussions took place during a panel entitled "Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future," which was part of the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital, Doha.
In a post on the US social media platform X about the session, Hajiyev stated: "We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity."
Reports in the Armenian media indicated that Grigoryan emphasized efforts to enhance trust between the governments and societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that recent developments have fostered a certain level of confidence between the leaders and their teams.
Addressing the International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), also known as the Zangezur Corridor, Grigoryan highlighted its potential to create new commercial opportunities for Armenia by facilitating the movement of goods and services through the country, reducing costs, and attracting investment.
“At the Washington summit, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States signed a document in which this route is called TRIPP. We are referring to this term. And we are confident that TRIPP will open up great opportunities not only for the region but also for businesses and countries outside the region,” Grigoryan remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment