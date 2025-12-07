403
China sends off cluster of internet satellites into space
(MENAFN) China successfully launched a batch of internet satellites into orbit on Saturday aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket, according to reports. The rocket lifted off from the commercial spaceport in Hainan at 3:53 p.m. local time (0553 GMT).
The mission placed the 14th group of low-orbit internet satellites into their designated trajectory. Notably, this launch marked the first time the Long March-8 series employed coal-based rocket kerosene instead of traditional petroleum fuel. Reports highlighted that coal-based kerosene is easier to store, transport, and more cost-effective, while providing performance comparable to conventional fuels.
Officials noted that this advancement paves the way for future high-frequency “green” launches. The Long March-8A, which made its maiden flight in February, is capable of carrying up to seven tons to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers (435 miles).
Saturday’s operation was the fifth flight of the Long March-8A and the 612th launch in the Long March rocket series, according to reports.
