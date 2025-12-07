403
Pakistan’s military states security forces murder nine TTP terrorists
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s military announced on Saturday that security forces eliminated nine militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports.
The army’s media wing stated that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tank district resulted in the deaths of seven terrorists.
A second IBO in the Lakki Marwat district led to the “effective neutralization” of two additional militants during an exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also seized during the operations.
