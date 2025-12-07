403
In the Fourth Edition of Al Baraka Day, Employees from Eight Countries Unite to Deliver Environmental and Community Initiatives Benefiting Hundreds of Individuals and Families
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I December 8, 2025
Al Baraka Group B.S.C (c) and its banking units worldwide celebrated the fourth annual Al Baraka Day by implementing a series of environmental and community initiatives with the participation of more than 150 Al Baraka employees. These initiatives benefited hundreds of individuals, families, and wildlife communities across the countries in which the Group operates, reflecting the Group’s strong commitment to sustainability and its support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15: Life on Land.
This annual celebration reflects the active engagement of Al Baraka employees in various countries in volunteer work that strengthens social responsibility, supports environmental preservation, and reinforces the values of responsible Islamic banking through meaningful, on-the-ground initiatives.
• Bahrain: The Group distributed eco-friendly plants and seed-embedded pencils to its employees to promote environmental and agricultural awareness.
A virtual awareness session was also held for 600 participants from across the Group’s units, covering Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and the Sustainable Development Goals, with special focus on SDG 15: Life on Land.
Additionally, tree-planting activities were carried out to expand green spaces near the Group’s headquarters.
Beyond Bahrain, Al Baraka’s units around the world launched impactful initiatives within their local markets, including:
•Pakistan: A large-scale campaign was carried out to plant more than 150 trees at the Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Karachi, with the participation of employees, students, and academics to enhance green cover and support biodiversity.
•Tunisia: A major cleanup campaign was conducted in the Ras Jebel forests, resulting in removal of large quantities of heavy and light waste, helping restore soil health and biodiversity while providing temporary job opportunities for vulnerable groups.
•Turkey: A total of 250,000 seed balls were dispersed using drones to reforest 31,000 square meters of land damaged by wildfires in Mugla. Seed balls were also distributed to employees to promote agricultural awareness.
•South Africa: A cleanup activity was implemented in a nature reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, including the replacement of old benches with new ones. The bank also collaborated with SPCA centers to provide food and medical supplies in three regions, contributing to the protection and care of animals.
•Egypt: Employees participated in the “Fruitful Schools” initiative by planting 200 fruit trees in a school in New Obour City. The initiative aims to enhance environmental awareness among students while providing a sustainable economic benefit to the school.
•Jordan: In cooperation with students from various schools, the bank organized a campaign to plant 100 evergreen trees in Al-Istiqlal Park, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Jordan Environment Society. Students were also educated on the importance of supporting wildlife, biodiversity, and natural resources.
•Syria: An agreement was signed with the FCA to rehabilitate and reforest areas affected by wildfires in Lattakia Governorate, with implementation scheduled to begin in December 2025.
On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Group, stated:
“Al Baraka Day reflects our belief that responsible action can uplift communities and protect the environment. Our employees across the globe have demonstrated clear dedication to sustainability and to building a better future for generations to come. We are proud of this collective achievement, which embodies the spirit of cooperation and responsibility.”
It is worth mentioning that these efforts have led to clear improvements in local environments, including the expansion of green spaces, restoration of forests and reserves, enhanced biodiversity, and strengthened protection of natural habitats, reinforcing Al Baraka Group’s role as an active partner in advancing sustainable development globally.
