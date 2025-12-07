403
Drone strike in Sudan kills dozens of children
(MENAFN) According to general reports, a drone strike in the town of Kalogi in Sudan’s South Kordofan region has killed at least 50 people, including 33 children, after a kindergarten was hit. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, was blamed on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by medical groups and army-aligned institutions, though the RSF did not immediately issue a response.
In turn, the RSF accused Sudan’s army of carrying out a separate drone strike on Friday in Darfur, targeting a fuel depot at the Adre border crossing with Chad. That incident reportedly caused civilian casualties and significant market damage.
Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023, when a violent struggle for power erupted between the army and the RSF, who had previously operated as allies. Independent verification of the latest reports has not been possible.
Statements linked to the army’s foreign ministry claimed that the kindergarten in Kalogi was hit twice by drone-fired missiles, and that civilians and medical workers who rushed in to help were also attacked.
Reacting to the reports, a spokesperson for UNICEF said: "Killing children in their school is a horrific violation of children's rights." The official added, "Children should never pay the price of conflict," and stressed that the agency urges "all parties to stop these attacks immediately and allow safe, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in desperate need".
The RSF alleged that the Adre crossing was targeted because it served as a route for the “delivery of aid and commercial supplies.” The military has not publicly responded to these Darfur-related accusations.
The wider Kordofan area — North, South, and West Kordofan — lies between Khartoum and Darfur and has become one of the central fronts in the conflict. As the army advances toward Darfur, fighting in this region of nearly eight million people has intensified, further worsening the humanitarian crisis.
