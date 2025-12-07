403
Trump Lays Out Radical Foreign Policy Realignment
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump released a sweeping national security framework Friday that fundamentally restructures America's global priorities, abandoning traditional superpower ambitions while declaring mass immigration the nation's paramount threat.
The strategic blueprint marks a dramatic departure from conventional U.S. foreign policy doctrine, demoting Asia-Pacific concerns in favor of Latin American regional focus—reversing years of bipartisan consensus on countering China's ascendance through Pacific engagement.
"In everything we do, we are putting America First," Trump declared in his introduction to the document.
Rejecting America's post-Cold War role, the framework explicitly states the "United States rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself."
While acknowledging China's expansionist ambitions require containment, the strategy clarifies: "This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world's great and middle powers."
Military assets will undergo geographic redistribution under the new doctrine, which demands a "readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere," with border security taking precedence.
The document's unambiguous position: "The era of mass migration must end."
European allies face unprecedented criticism in the strategy, which aligns with far-right continental movements. Washington plans "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations," language virtually unheard of toward NATO partners.
Germany immediately rejected the characterization, asserting it requires no "outside advice."
Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks condemned the framework, stating it "discards decades of values-based US leadership in favor of a craven, unprincipled worldview."
Highlighting Europe's diminishing share of global GDP—driven primarily by Asian economic emergence—the strategy warns that this "decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure."
