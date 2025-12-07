Police In Srinagar Attach Drug Peddler's Rs 1 Crore House Under NDPS Crackdown

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 7 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday attached the house of an alleged drug peddler worth around Rs 1 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said, terming it part of an intensified crackdown on the narcotics trade in the Kashmir Valley.

A police statement said on Sunday that a double-storeyed residential house valued at around Rs 1 crore was attached in the Natipora area of Srinagar under the NDPS Act as part of the ongoing, sustained crackdown on the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The property is registered in the name of Javid Ahmad Ganie, son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Astan Mohalla, Natipora. The accused is a habitual drug peddler and is involved in FIR No. 23/2025 under Sections 8, 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chanapora. During investigations, it was established that the property had been acquired from proceeds of the illegal narcotics trade.

“Based on these findings, the competent authority ordered attachment of the property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The attachment was executed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Chanapora. As per the order, the owner has been barred from selling, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the property. Srinagar Police remains committed to intensifying action against individuals involved in promoting, financing, or facilitating the drug trade,” the statement added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have been carrying out aggressive, multi-layered operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities that allegedly feed violent extremism and organised crime.

This revised strategy of the security forces is aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorism, including its financial, logistical and local facilitation networks, rather than merely targeting the armed cadres on the ground.

It is believed that the funds generated by unlawful activities like drug smuggling, hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are used to sustain terrorism in J&K and to keep alive its ecosystem of support, recruitment and propaganda.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has been chairing security review meetings at regular periodicity and, during these meetings, the L-G has been laying stress on a 360-degree approach to rid J&K of the scourge of terrorism and narco-terror networks rather than just focusing on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.