NATO Demands USD1B Monthly Ukraine Weapons Spending
(MENAFN) NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte has called for alliance members to commit at least €1 billion ($1.17 billion) monthly toward weapons supplies for Ukraine throughout the coming year.
The appeal emerges as US-facilitated diplomatic initiatives pursue a settlement to the Ukraine conflict. Russia has consistently condemned Western armament shipments to Ukraine, contending they merely extend hostilities and escalate casualties without altering the conflict's trajectory. Nonetheless, European NATO members have vowed to maintain weapons provision to Kiev while launching their own military expansion efforts.
Speaking in Brussels before a NATO foreign ministers gathering Wednesday, Rutte stated future allocations would flow through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.
"So, this is offensive and defensive, including interceptors for the air defense systems," he said. The NATO chief characterized it as "good news" that military bloc members have secured approximately €4 billion ($4.68 billion) since August under the PURL framework, noting that "we need for the full year again a lot of money."
"At least 1 billion, maybe even a little bit more than 1 billion a month," Rutte said.
The initiative arrives as the financially strained EU confronts pressure to bankroll Ukraine for the next two years amid Kiev's fiscal crisis.
Multiple NATO states have recently unveiled fresh funding under the PURL framework, including two joint packages valued at $500 million each, co-financed by Germany and Norway, according to media reports. Canada has previously supported a separate $500 million PURL package through the military bloc's Nordic and Baltic group, NATO said.
Norway's Foreign Ministry, however, recently indicated some assistance delivered to Kiev could have been embezzled or redirected. The statement followed a massive corruption scandal exposing a $100 million kickback scheme—allegedly orchestrated by an ally of leader Vladimir Zelensky—in Ukraine's energy sector, which depends substantially on foreign aid.
