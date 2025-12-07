403
National Guardsman recovers slowly following DC ambush shooting
(MENAFN) A National Guardsman who was gravely wounded in a targeted shooting in Washington, DC, late last month is reportedly making gradual progress in his recovery. According to general statements shared by officials, the parents of 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe said "his head wound is slowly healing and that he's beginning to 'look more like himself'".
They expect he will remain in intensive medical care for another several weeks but remain encouraged by his condition. Staff Sgt. Wolfe was one of two West Virginia National Guard members struck by gunfire near the White House on 26 November. His colleague, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, died as a result of the attack.
Officials urged continued public support, with the state’s governor saying, "We continue to ask all West Virginians and Americans for their prayers!" He attended a community vigil for Wolfe at Musselman High School, where the recovering Guardsman had once been a student.
During the gathering, a pastor read a message from Wolfe’s parents, Jason and Melody Wolfe. They wrote, "We know that there is a long road to go," adding that "But our faith keeps us hopeful. We remain grateful for the prayers and the support from people all over the world."
Earlier in the week, the governor said Wolfe had given a nurse a thumbs-up and shown movement in his toes.
Authorities have charged the alleged gunman, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, with first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill. Reports indicate he previously served as a counterterrorism soldier in a unit that cooperated with U.S. forces before arriving in the United States in 2021.
Wolfe was among roughly 2,000 National Guard troops deployed to the capital in August as part of a broader federal response to crime and immigration concerns in several major cities.
After the shooting, the U.S. president called for an additional 500 Guard members to be stationed in Washington.
Officials have also pointed to the attack in support of tighter immigration restrictions. As part of these measures, citizenship ceremonies were canceled for immigrants from 19 countries included in a travel-related ban issued earlier in the year, among them Afghanistan.
