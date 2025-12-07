403
Urban Vault Onboards Three Japanese GCCs – Nachi, Pioneer & Komatsu in Bengaluru
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Bengaluru, December 07, 2025: Urban Vault, one of India’s fastest-growing managed workspace providers, has strengthened its enterprise portfolio by onboarding three major Japanese corporatio—s—Nachi, Pioneer, and Kom—tsu—in Bengaluru.
With these new tenants, Urban Vault now delivers workspace solutions to more than 50 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across key Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, and Gurugram.
The addition of these Japanese industry leaders marks a significant milestone in Urban Vault’s growth journey and reinforces its position as the preferred workspace partner for global enterprises entering or expanding in India.
The compa’y’s unique hybrid m—del—optimizing CapEx, reducing OpEx, and enabling seamless single-window mana—ement—has empowered organisations to achieve greater operational agility while effectively managing total occupancy costs.
Speaking about the onboarding of the new Japanese clients, Amal Mishra, Co-founder, Urban Vault, said:“The trust placed in Urban Vault by global giants like Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class workspace solutions. Japanese companies value precision, reliability, and relationship-driven business mode—s—principles that deeply resonate with us. Our goal is to continue setting new benchmarks in managed workplaces by offering environments that help enterprises scale seamlessly, operate efficiently, and feel at home in In”ia.”
As the managed office sector continues to evolve, Urban Vault represents the next generation of workspace solutions by blending capital efficiency with high-quality execution and enterprise-grade operational excellence. Japanese corporations are known to prioritise trust, consistency, precision, and long-term reliability. These values closely align with Urban’Vault’s workplace philosophy and have been instrumental in building deep partnerships within the Japanese business community.
Urban Vault has earned a strong reputation for its meticulous design standards, transparent delivery processes, hospitality-driven service culture, and ability to tailor workspaces to stringent global complian—e norms—attributes especially valued by Japanese enterprises.
With rising interest from global corporations across sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, automotive, electronics, and technology, Urban Vault is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion while continuing to redefine workspace excellence for some of’the world’s most respected enterprises.
Over the years, UrbanVault has expanded its national portfolio to over 2.80 million sq. ft., managing 70,000+ seats across 80+ locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and other major cities. The company continues to demonstrate strong performance, with an expected run rate of over 250 crore in FY2025-26, 70%+ year-on-year growth, and 18% PAT.
ABOUT URBAN VAULT
Founded in 2018, UrbanVault is a bootstrapped managed office space provider headquartered in Bengaluru, achieving impressive growth and profitability without external funding. The company recorded a 120 crore turnover in FY 2024–25, with 18% profit after tax and consistent year-on-year growth, reflecting strong financial discipline and sustainable business practices.
UrbanVau’t’s decision to self-fund its expansion has enabled it to maintain full control over operations and strategic direction. Since its inception, the company has grown from a modest 40 seats to more than 70,000 seats across its network. Spanning over 2.80 million square feet across multiple cities, UrbanV’ult’s portfolio demonstrates its commitment to delivering value-driven, high-quality workspace solutions for a diverse set of enterprises.
