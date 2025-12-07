403
Russia Says EU Complicating Russia-US Efforts to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russia has sharply criticized European Union leadership for obstructing bilateral negotiations between Moscow and Washington aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis through impossible stipulations.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov declared European leaders "constantly make demands that are unacceptable to Moscow," noting that "to put it mildly, the Europeans are not helping to reach a settlement between Washington and Moscow on Ukrainian affairs."
In remarks to Zvezda TV, Ushakov indicated Russia has achieved meaningful advancement with the US following this week's five-hour Kremlin session involving President Vladimir Putin, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.
He expressed Moscow feels encouraged and remains "ready to continue working with this American team," characterizing the deliberations as "very useful, constructive [and] very substantive."
European nations, however, have been pressing Kiev to refuse any agreement with Moscow absent security assurances from the US, according to the Wall Street Journal. The EU and UK have simultaneously demanded expanded participation in peace negotiations.
Russian officials have charged Kiev's European allies with sabotaging diplomatic initiatives. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated last month that Europe has effectively "removed itself" from negotiations by consistently obstructing proposals since 2014 and most recently in 2022. He asserted European representatives have "used up [their] chances" to shape the process.
Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev has similarly accused European leaders of attempting to pressure Washington and cautioned that certain interventions constitute "peace sabotage."
Earlier this week, responding to the EU's increasingly aggressive posturing and rejection of the US-drafted peace framework, Putin accused the bloc of embracing the "fantasy" of delivering a strategic defeat to Russia, contending the EU "does not have a peaceful agenda" and stands "on the side of war."
He cautioned that while Russia harbors no intention of confronting the EU or NATO, circumstances could rapidly deteriorate if Western powers initiated warfare against Russia.
