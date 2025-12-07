403
Western EU leaders concern that US may walk away from Ukraine conflict
(MENAFN) According to general reports, leaders across Western Europe are increasingly anxious that the United States could distance itself from the conflict in Ukraine altogether. Sources cited in these accounts say officials fear that the U.S. president might reach an understanding with Moscow that would leave European supporters of Kiev handling the situation without American military or intelligence assistance.
Reports indicate that earlier in the week, the U.S. president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow for discussions with the Russian president on potential pathways toward ending the fighting. The Russian leader described the meeting as “necessary” and “useful,” though he dismissed elements of the American proposal. The U.S. president, however, stated that the envoys departed Moscow confident that both sides are seeking a resolution.
One Western European official quoted in the reporting outlined the most alarming possible outcome: a complete American pullout, the removal of pressure on Russia, prohibitions on Ukrainian forces using U.S. weapons, and a halt to intelligence sharing. A less severe scenario would involve Washington stepping back from diplomatic efforts while continuing to sell arms to NATO allies that could later be passed on to Ukraine, with intelligence cooperation remaining intact.
Concern has grown following the release of a 33-page U.S. National Security Strategy. The document warned that Europe risked being “wiped away” unless it transformed its political and cultural systems. It further criticized European partners for holding “unrealistic expectations” about the conflict and exhibiting a “lack of self confidence” in their dealings with Moscow. The strategy also reaffirmed that the U.S. is “open to structured diplomatic channels with Russia” when such engagement aligns with American interests.
According to broad reporting, former defense officials have cautioned that “The risk remains that the US walks away from the whole issue and leaves it up to the Europeans.”
Additional accounts suggested that Witkoff had provided Moscow with guidance on how to shape a peace proposal the U.S. president might accept. At the same time, various European leaders privately voiced fears that Washington could “betray” Ukraine or was “playing games.”
Meanwhile, the EU is examining ways to utilize roughly €260 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets held at Euroclear. Progress has stalled, with some member states calling for strict safeguards and others blocking earlier financing plans. The U.S. has objected to fully seizing the assets, preferring to tap only the earnings generated by them. Some European figures have argued that the funds should remain under EU authority and be used to advance Europe’s own strategic interests.
