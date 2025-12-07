403
Kremlin says US security strategy aligns with Russia’s vision
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Russian officials stated that the recently released U.S. national security strategy closely matches Moscow’s own strategic outlook. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented that the document is “largely consistent” with Russia’s perspective.
He remarked in an interview that “The adjustments we're seeing, I'd say, are largely consistent with our vision,” a portion of which was circulated online.
Peskov indicated that Moscow hopes this alignment could serve as a “modest guarantee” for maintaining cooperative efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He also suggested that the U.S. president’s strong political standing at home enables him to shape the nation’s security agenda according to his own approach.
According to additional accounts, Peskov noted that Russia approves of the document’s tone, pointing out that it contains remarks “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations.”
At the same time, he cautioned that implementation may differ from the document’s stated principles, saying, “We know that sometimes everything is beautifully written and conceptually sound, but what they call ‘deep state’ does everything differently — that happens, too. Therefore, of course, we need to be very careful about how this concept is implemented.”
